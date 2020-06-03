Dollar index Waiting for US private jobs report

Later today, the U.S. ADP jobs report is expected to show a reduction of 9 million private jobs in May.

By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 3, 2020 2:43 PM
Federal reserve USD
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
Later today, the U.S. ADP jobs report is expected to show a reduction of 9 million private jobs in May. See the key Dollar index levels in this video !


