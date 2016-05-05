dollar index arrives at major level ahead of nfp 2660822016

As trading unwinds after an unexciting day, the focus is slowly turning to Friday’s US monthly non-farm payrolls report. My colleague James Chen’s NFP preview […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 6, 2016 2:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

As trading unwinds after an unexciting day, the focus is slowly turning to Friday’s US monthly non-farm payrolls report. My colleague James Chen’s NFP preview can be found in THIS article, which contains all the information you need. The long and short of it is that a headline reading of 200,000 jobs created is expected to be seen, with an unchanged rate of unemployment of 5.0% and another 0.3% increase in monthly average hourly earnings. If correct, this would actually be a rather bullish employment report and would most likely increase the odds of a 2016 rate rise, leading to further gains for the dollar. But if the recent trend of weaker US data continues, then expect to see the buck come under renewed selling pressure.

Ahead of Friday’s monthly jobs report, the Dollar Index has reached a key technical area around 93.80-94.00. As can be seen from the daily chart, below, this area was previously support and corresponds with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the most recent downswing. A short-term downward-sloping trend line meets the 21-day exponential moving average slightly above this area.

Due to the conflux of so many technical indicators in close proximity, there is a danger that the Dollar Index could resume its downward trend from around this 93.80-94.00 area. If so, a revisit of the prior support at 92.65 or the support trend of the bearish channel around 91.90/92.00 would then become highly likely.

But the fact that the Dollar Index failed to break decisively below the prior low of 92.65 decisively may indicate a change in the trend as there was clearly not sufficient supply for the buck to plummet towards 90.

However, while below the above-mentioned resistance 93.80-94.00 range, I would still give the sellers the benefit of the doubt in that this could just have been a normal short-term pullback in a downward-trending market.

This bearish outlook could change should the Dollar Index break above this area decisively, though for the long-term trend to also turn bullish the bulls would require a break above the resistance trend of the bearish channel, at around 95.00/96.00 area.

In any event, Friday’s US jobs report could certainly provide the stimulus for a push in one or the other direction.  Ahead of the data, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the dollar weaken after a three-day rally.

16.05.05 DXY

Related tags: Dollar index DXY Forex NFP trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar index articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Forex trading
    Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 6, 2025 05:30 PM
      Jobs
      NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
        Currency prices
        US dollar forecast: USD/JPY rebounds ahead of more central bank action next week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 24, 2025 12:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.