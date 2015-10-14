dollar extends losses on weak uschina inflation data 2442972015

The US dollar extended its recent fall on Wednesday after inflation data from both China and the US came out significantly lower than expected. With […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 15, 2015 2:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar extended its recent fall on Wednesday after inflation data from both China and the US came out significantly lower than expected. With inflation and the global economy being of primary concern in the Fed’s decision to raise US interest rates, these data points further reinforced market expectations of a delayed rate hike.

China’s annual consumer price index in September came out at 1.6%, lower than the 1.8% that was expected and much lower than August’s 2.0%. This weak reading likely exacerbates the Fed’s concerns over the state of the Chinese and global economy.

Further aggravating these concerns was Wednesday morning’s US producer price index for the month of September, which declined by 0.5%, the largest decrease since January. Prior consensus expectations were for a decline of 0.2%.

These inflation releases and their potential rate hike implications combined to place further pressure on the US dollar on Wednesday morning and extend the dollar’s fall of the past two weeks. With this drop, gold has extended its rally, breaking out to a new three-month high.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

 

For USD/CHF, the fall of the dollar has been clearly displayed in a breakdown a week ago below a large rising wedge pattern, which is usually considered a bearish chart formation. Since January, the currency pair has been following a choppy, but well-defined, downtrend resistance line. Currently, USD/CHF has followed through on the wedge pattern breakdown to approach a major support level around 0.9500. In the event of a sustained breakdown below 0.9500, the next major downside target is the 0.9300 support level, last hit in late August.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.