Dollar drops on reports China rethinks US debt purchases

The dollar, US bond prices and stock index futures all tumbled as safe haven gold and yen jumped on the back of a report that China is considering reducing or halting its purchase of US government debt.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 10, 2018 7:25 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar, US bond prices and stock index futures all tumbled as safe haven gold and yen jumped on the back of a report that China is considering reducing or halting its purchase of US government debt.  Bloomberg reported that "officials reviewing China’s FX holdings have recommended slowing or halting purchases of US Treasuries, according to people familiar with the matter." Although this is yet to be confirmed, speculators took no chances and sold the dollar as China – along with Japan – are the biggest foreign holders of US debt. Thus any decisions to reduce their holdings of US debt could have significant consequences on Treasuries, and in turn the dollar. Apparently, the Chinese consider US government bonds to have become less attractive compared to other assets.

US CPI and retail sales could provide further volatility for USD

The dollar will remain in focus this week ahead of the release of US CPI and retail sales on Friday. So far, the greenback has shrugged off positive developments in the US as the market’s expectations about future Fed rate hikes are well anchored, at a time when other key central banks are slowly turning hawkish, too. Thus for the dollar to change its course we will either need to see a notable and sustainable improvement in US macro data, or a significant deterioration in economic data elsewhere to discourage the likes of the ECB and BoE from tightening their monetary policies. Otherwise, the dollar may remain largely out of favour, which may actually be good news for buck-denominated gold and other safe haven assets.

Pressure mounts on USD/JPY

Today’s news out of China helped to push the already under-pressure USD/JPY further lower. The yen has rallied sharply this week after the Bank of Japan trimmed the amount of long-dated Japanese government bonds it buys. As a result of the dollar’s ongoing weakness and yen’s renewed  strength, not to mention the slight risk-off tone in the stock markets, the USD/JPY has broken below key support at 112, a level which could turn into resistance upon a potential re-test. As things stand, it looks likely that the USD/JPY will go on to break down below the next area of support around the 110.85-111.00 range. If so, the bears may then aim for the Fibonacci retracement levels at 110.15 (61.8%) and 108.90 (78.6%) as their next objectives. Meanwhile any move back above this year’s opening price level of 112.68 would probably mark the end of the near-term downward trend. In this potential scenario, the USD/JPY could head towards 114s or 115s again.

Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Today 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.