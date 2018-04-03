Dollar basing continues

The US dollar has been stuck trading in a narrow range for several weeks now after a significant correction since the start of 2017 came to a halt.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 3, 2018 9:02 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The US dollar has been stuck trading in a narrow range for several weeks now after a significant correction since the start of 2017 came to a halt. Market participants have been considering whether the greenback has depreciated more than it should have given the still-positive fundamental backdrop. In February, the Dollar Index had halted a sharp three-month slide. However, last week’s gains were not enough to ensure of a positive end for the month of March. So, the index still remains in the negative territory three months into 2018. At the moment, support from high expectations for further monetary policy tightening from the Fed has been offset by ongoing political pressures and global trade uncertainties. Relative strength in rival currencies, including both the euro and yen, have also helped to keep the dollar pressured, while weakness in commodity currencies have helped to support the greenback. The dollar’s latest attempt to recover was halted most recently and ironically by the Fed. Although the FOMC forecasted higher economic growth and interest rates going forward, its tepid outlook for inflation along with its unchanged median estimate of only two more rate hikes in 2018 precluded the dollar from rallying out of its prolonged slump. Let’s now hope that Friday’s jobs report will trigger a decisive move in the dollar in one or the other direction.

From a technical point of view, however, we can observe a few bullish indications around the long-term pivotal level of 88.50 which had been a significant resistance on the historical charts. This level has so far held its own and we have had a nice reaction from it already back in the middle of February when it created a bullish reversal pattern in the form of an engulfing candlestick here. The dollar index has since made a higher high, which unfortunately did not hold for too long as price then pulled back. However, now it may have created a higher low around 88.95 (as noted on the chart). This could be significant as it suggests that the sellers are losing control.

So, the dollar looks like it is trying to establish a base here and in the event it breaks through upcoming resistance area between 90.50 and 91.00 then we could see the start of a sharp move up towards at least the next trouble area at 91.90-92.50. Meanwhile the next support comes in at 89.63; below here there’s not much further support until that 88.50 level.


Related tags: Dollar Forex

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.