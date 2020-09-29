WTI Crude Oil Futures (November): Does oil rebound finish?

Russia's oil output was slightly up to 9.93M barrels per day for the first 28 days of September, compared with 9.87M barrels per day in August, according to Bloomberg. In addition, the resumption of Libya's oil production also increased the global oil supply.On the economic front, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that U.S. crude-oil inventories fell 831,000 barrels in the week ending September 25. Later today, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) will release official crude oil inventories data for the same period.From a technical point of view, the crude oil futures posted another bearish candle and washed out the recent rebound in the last few days on a daily chart. It shows thatCurrently, the prices returned the level below the 20-day moving average. In addition, the prices may form a potential right shoulder.Besides, the relative strength index is also capped by a declining trend line.The bearish readers could, while the support levels would be located at $35.40 and $33.50.Source: Gain Capital, TradingView