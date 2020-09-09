Does China A50 Index Rebound Finish?

China A50 Index continues to weaken, following the drop of the global market due to sell off of technology stock. Today, China's Chinext Index extends the loss to 3.6%.





China CPI rose 2.4% on year in August, as expected, while PPI dropped 2.0%, lower than the expectation of -1.9%, according to the government.





From a technical point of view, China A50 index failed to post a sustainable rebound, indicating a reversal signal, on a daily chart. In this case, support levels at 14750 and 13940.