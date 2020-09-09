Does China A50 Index Rebound finish

China A50 Index continues to weaken, following the drop of the global market due to sell off of technology stock. Today, China's Chinext Index extends fall to 3.6%.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 9, 2020 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Does China A50 Index Rebound Finish?

China A50 Index continues to weaken, following the drop of the global market due to sell off of technology stock. Today, China's Chinext Index extends the loss to 3.6%.


China CPI rose 2.4% on year in August, as expected, while PPI dropped 2.0%, lower than the expectation of -1.9%, according to the government.


From a technical point of view, China A50 index failed to post a sustainable rebound and broke below the rising channel, indicating a reversal signal, on a daily chart. 

The death cross between 20-day and 50-day moving averages has been identified, while the relative strength index dropped below the neutrality level at 50.

In this case, the bearish readers could set the resistance level at 16000, while support levels at 14750 and 13940.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Related tags: Indices China A50

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX struggles as sentiment softens
Today 02:02 PM
FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
Today 12:00 PM
DAX, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Today 08:51 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY forecast: Forward returns around the UK Budget
Today 04:36 AM
USD/JPY: Intensifying disinflationary pulse pressures BOJ rate hike ambitions
Today 02:12 AM
Silver surge sparks speculation over potential super squeeze
Yesterday 11:44 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
FTSE, China A50 analysis: Technical Tuesday - March 5, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:00 PM
    Research
    NZD/USD tumbles as the RBNZ defies hawks, release doves
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 28, 2024 02:14 AM
      stocks_04
      S&P 500, DJIA Analysis: The Definitive Guide to the Stock Market’s Performance on “Leap Day”
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      February 27, 2024 01:52 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 26, 2024 02:52 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.