djia stock market recovery fades but was that it 2651472016

Equities have surged higher this week, surprising many traders and analysts who were preparing for a stock market crash. Heavily-shorted stocks led the rally as […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 19, 2016 5:58 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Equities have surged higher this week, surprising many traders and analysts who were preparing for a stock market crash. Heavily-shorted stocks led the rally as the sellers scrambled to book profit on their positions. The resulting gains saw Wall Street log its first three-day rally of the year. Today, traders are making a more sober assessment of the situation. They know full well that bear market rallies tend to be vicious and can last from several days to several weeks. The continued rise of safe haven gold and yen suggests sentiment is still shaky and that the stock market recovery may well have been just an oversold bounce. But rallies start with short covering anyway and the fact that several key resistance levels have broken down already means the recovery may continue for a few more days yet.  After all, crude oil is trying to form a long-term base, though so far the bulls have not been successful. In fact both oil contracts fell sharply this afternoon after the US Department of Energy reported a disappointing set of stockpiles data which showed stocks of oil and oil products rose across the board last week. So, the wait for a strong reversal signal continues. Nevertheless, the potential for a stronger oil price recovery is there if large oil exporters agree to freeze their production at January levels and/or US oil output starts to fall noticeably now. What’s more, the Fed’s January meeting minutes and speeches from several FOMC members suggests the Fed may delay upcoming rate hikes. Meanwhile other central banks such as the BoJ and ECB have turned even more dovish. Thus, if more central bank stimulus is introduced then this could boost the appeal of higher-yielding equities.

But as you can probably sense from the above paragraph, I too am very cautious whether to call this a short-covering bounce or the start of a much larger recovery. As a technical analyst and trader, I let the charts guide me in terms of near term direction, especially when I am not so sure about the fundamental outlook. Today’s price action has certainly been bearish thus far, which makes sense after a three or four day recovery in a downward trend. Some of the major indices have also reached or neared key resistance levels. The Dow for one has reached a key technical area between 16415 and 16500 today. As can be seen from the daily chart, below, this is where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of the drop from the November high converges with previous resistance. Thus, what happens here could determine the direction for the next several trading days. If resistance holds here, then there is a possibility for the downward trend to resume after this week’s sharp bounce. Conversely, a clean break above this range could pave the way for a more profound recovery. Conservative speculators may therefore want to wait for the market to decide on direction and then trade in the direction of the breakout.

If the Dow manages to break above the aforementioned resistance area then there are not a lot of further hurdles to derail the potential rally (except the 50-moving average at 16635) until the 17010-17100 range. This area was previously support and corresponds with the key 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level. Of course, that’s not to say that the Dow will reach this area. It may or may not do; in any case, the 17010-17100 range merely represents a reference point where I would expect to see lots of trading activity around, should we get there.

On the other hand, if resistance holds and the Dow turns lower from this 16415-16550 range then there are not a lot of reference points to watch on the way down, apart from 16240 and round handles such as 16000 – at least not on the daily time frame, anyway. So the potential for a sharp follow-through selling pressure is there. The key long-term support resides around 15500 where we also have a rising trend line in place now. Needless to say, a potential break below this level would be a very bearish outcome as far as the long-term trends are concerned.

16.02.18 djia

Related tags: DJIA SPX 500 Stocks trading

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DJIA articles

Research
Dow Jones forecast: US stocks hold steady ahead of tariffs announcement
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 13, 2025 05:00 PM
    Research
    Dow Jones Technical Analysis: Technical Tuesday - February 11, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 11, 2025 05:00 PM
      100USD_buildings
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises despite more trade tariffs
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 10, 2025 01:49 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA steadies after a solid Trump-inspired rally
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 24, 2025 02:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.