Disney Rises After 3Q Results

On a Daily Chart, the Stock remains supported by a Bullish Trend Line drawn from April...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2020 10:38 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Disney Rises After 3Q Results

Walt Disney (DIS), a U.S. major entertainment and media firm, reported that it swung to a 3Q net loss of 4.72 billion dollars from a net profit of 1.43 billion dollars in the prior-year period. Revenue plunged 42% on year to 11.80 billion dollars.

Disney pointed out that, impacted by social-distancing measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, its theme-parks business resulted in a loss of 1.96 billion dollars, compared with a profit of 1.72 billion dollars a year earlier. 

However, excluding one-time items such as restructuring costs and impairment charges, 3Q Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS) amounted to 8 cents, much better than analysts' expectations of an Adjusted loss per share (Adjusted LPS) of 64 cents.

Disney's share price jumped in after-market hours.

On a Daily Chart, the Stock remains supported by a Bullish Trend Line drawn from April.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


The Stock is trying to emerge from a short term consolidation.

Unless the Key Support at $108.00 (around the low in June) is not breached, the short-term bias remains bullish.

And the Stock is expected to encounter resistance at $127.50 (around the high seen in early June) and $134.00.

Related tags: Equities Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Equities articles

germany_09
How Will the 2025 German Federal Election Impact the DAX and Major German Stocks?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 10, 2025 08:45 PM
    amazon_03
    Equities weekly earnings forecast: Alphabet, Amazon & Disney
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    February 1, 2025 02:00 AM
      stocks_07
      Top 2025 Trades: Bullish U.S. Equities (After a Pullback)
      By:
      James Stanley
      January 1, 2025 07:30 AM
        Feature image of stock market figures and indices
        2025 Technical Forecast for U.S. Equities
        By:
        James Stanley
        December 23, 2024 02:45 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.