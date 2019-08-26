Did China Call Trumps Trade Team Why it Ultimately Doesnt Matter for Traders

Whether China’s top policymakers called to restart trade talks or not is irrelevant for short-term traders.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
August 26, 2019 8:06 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Did China Call Trump’s Trade Team? Why it Ultimately Doesn’t Matter for Traders

It’s certainly been a busy morning for traders following the latest developments in the US-China trade saga!

The minute the FX market closed for the weekend, President Trump announced a 5% hike in existing and announced tariffs Friday evening, leaving traders the whole weekend to digest the developments. When the markets reopened for this week, there was a decidedly risk-off tone to trade, with US stock indices trading down another 1% and USD/JPY hitting its lowest level in nearly three years near 104.50.

However, we’ve since seen a big U-turn in the markets this morning after President Trump declared that China called “our trade people and said let’s get back to the table.” He went on to note that the calls had taken place “at the highest level” and that “anything’s possible” when asked if he would delay tariff increases on China.

The only issue? According to China, no such high-level talks took place.

Taking a step back, whether China’s top policymakers called to restart trade talks or not is irrelevant for short-term traders. In essence, there are two possible scenarios at play:

  • Either China did call, which suggests that they may be more willing to make a trade deal after this weekend’s escalation in tariffs…
  • …or they didn’t, which suggests that President Trump is exaggerating the significance of any conversations. This means that Trump is increasingly sensitive to the risk of the stock market falling further heading into an election year and may be more likely to make concessions to China. The President’s weekend tweet about the appropriate way to measure “his” stock market gains supports this view.

Either way, the developments are bullish, at least in the short-term, for risk trades (global equities, oil, and trade-sensitive currencies like the Australian dollar).

Time will tell if this weekend’s developments mark a turning point in the nearly 2-year-old tit-for-tat exchange of tariffs or not (and we’re certainly skeptical given past “breakthroughs”). But one thing is absolutely clear: President Trump is hyper-focused on the performance of the stock market, and he’ll say or do anything within his power to avoid a bear market in the run-up to the 2020 Election.

In Focus: Dow Jones Industrial Average

While we’ve seen a big outbreak in volatility this month, highlighted by three 2%+ down days, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has held a relatively tight range between 25,400 and 26,400 over the last three weeks. This week marks the proverbial “end of summer” doldrums, when many traders try to take one last vacation away from their desks, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see the range hold for another week (pending trade developments).

A bullish breakout, perhaps driven by verifiable progress in trade talks between the US and China would open the door for a retest of the summer’s highs at 27,400. For the reasons we outline above, a downside breakout may be short-lived, with potential for a move down toward 24,700 before the bullish rhetoric (and actions) out of the White House start trying to put a floor under stocks.

Source: TradingView, FOREX.com


Related tags: Indices China Trump

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
S&P 500 forecast: US futures edge lower but uptrend persists
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 20, 2025 12:30 PM
    stocks_04
    The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
      germany_01
      DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.