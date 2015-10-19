(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has staged a pull-back slightly below the first support at 10007 (printed a low of 9888 on 14 October 2015) but held above the 9780 weekly pivotal support before reversing up to retest the short-term range top in place since 09 October 2015 at 10150/10188.

Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook.

Key elements

Since the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 9320, the Index has traced out an impending bullish “Double Bottom” chart formation with its neckline resistance at 10380 . This type of bullish chart formation indicates a potential reversal in sentiment from bearish to bullish after a significant decline in price action (the Index has staged a decline of 24% from its current all-time high of 12408 seen on 12 April 2015 to the Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low) (see daily chart).

chart formation with its . This type of bullish chart formation indicates a potential reversal in sentiment from bearish to bullish after a significant decline in price action (the Index has staged a decline of 24% from its current all-time high of 12408 seen on 12 April 2015 to the Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low) (see daily chart). The neckline resistance at 10380 confluences with the upper boundary of a shorter-term ascending channel (in orange) in place since 29 September 2015 low, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the steep decline from the 12 April 2015 all-time high to the 29 September 2015 low and 5 th wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (9901) seen at 15 October 2015 @4am based on the Elliot Wave Principal (see daily & 4 hour chart).

wave target of 1.00 time of the length of wave 1 projected from the low of wave 4 (9901) seen at 15 October 2015 @4am based on the Elliot Wave Principal (see daily & 4 hour chart). In terms of Elliot Wave count, the Index is undergoing the 5 th wave from 15 October 2015 low @2am of a larger degree impulsive bullish wave structure to complete the wave 1/. The target level of the wave 1/ is likely to be at 10380 based on the confluence factors of Fibonacci projection/retracement and graphical technical analysis as per aforementioned (see 4 hour chart).

The target level of the wave 1/ is likely to be at 10380 based on the confluence factors of Fibonacci projection/retracement and graphical technical analysis as per aforementioned (see 4 hour chart). Thereafter, the Index faces the risk of a deeper pull-back/consolidation of a wave 2/ before the bullish wave 3/ materialises.

The next resistance stands at 10830 which is defined by the former swing lows in the region of 09 June, 16 June & 18 June 2015 and the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the current steep down move seem from its current all-time high in 12 April 2015 to 29 September 2015 low (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The lower boundary (support) of the short-term ascending channel rests at 9890/9780 which also coincides close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 29 September 2015 to the current high seen at 10205 on 19 October 2015 @3.50pm (see 4 hour chart).

Key levels (1 to weeks)

Intermediate support: 9890

Pivot (key support): 9780

Resistance: 10380 & 10830

Next support: 9320

Conclusion

Current technical elements suggest that the Index is approaching a risk level at 10380 where a potential deeper pull-back/consolidation may occur. However, any slide seen in price action is likely to be held by the key 9890/9780 support zone before another rally materialises to target the next resistance at 10830.

However, a break below the 9780 weekly pivotal support is likely to invalidate the medium-term uptrend in place since 29 September 2015 low to see a decline to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 9320.

