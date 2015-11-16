dax weekly outlook 16 nov to 20 nov right above 1049010380 key support to see the start of another p
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) did not shape the intended “last push up” towards 11220 and tumbled directly towards our expected downside target at 10520 (printed a low of 10489 in this morning Asian session, 16 November 2015).
Intermediate support: 10490
Pivot (key support): 10380
Resistance: 10840, 11050 & 11220
Next support: 10000/9890
Based on the above mentioned technical elements, the Index is likely to have seen the low (or close to it) of the pull-back/consolidation that has started from the 09 November 2015 high. As long as the 10380 weekly pivotal support holds, the Index is now poised for another round of upside movement to retest 10840, 11050 before targeting the 11220 resistance.
However, failure to hold above the 10380 pivotal support may invalidate the expected recovery scenario to see a further decline towards the next support at 10000/9890.
