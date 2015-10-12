dax weekly outlook 12 oct to 16 oct medium term uptrend remains intact above 100079780 support 24241
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed higher and integrated back above the 10080 […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed higher and integrated back above the 10080 […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pushed higher and integrated back above the 10080 pull-back resistance of the medium-term descending channel bearish breakout (in dotted purple as per highlighted in the daily chart). Therefore, the “last push down” scenario to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 9320 has been invalidated.
Please click on this link for a review on our previous weekly outlook.
Intermediate support: 10007
Pivot (key support): 9780
Resistance: 10380 & 10830
Next support: 9320
Technical elements are still positive. The Index is likely to see a further push up towards the 10380 neckline resistance of the “Double Bottom” chart formation. Thereafter, the Index faces the risk of a pull-back towards the intermediate support at 10007 with the maximum limit set at the 9780 weekly pivotal support before another potential up leg materialises to target the next resistance at 10830.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9780 pivotal support may invalidate the expected bullish scenario for another round of choppy price movement for a slide to retest the “Black Monday”, 24 August 2015 low of 9320.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.