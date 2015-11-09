(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened last week

The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has pull-backed as expected towards the intermediate support at 10600 (printed a low 10781 on 05 November 2015) before staging a rally and printed a new weekly high in today’s Asian session (09 November) at 11051 as at 3.00pm.

Current price action is now coming close to our expected medium-term upside target at 11220 (a difference of 1.5%). Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.

Key Economic Data Release/Events

09 Nov (Mon) – OECD Economic Outlook For Eurozone @0930 GMT

10 Nov (Tues) – EcoFin (EU Finance Ministers) Meeting @2400 GMT

11 Nov (Wed) – ECB President Draghi’s Speech @1315 GMT

12 Nov (Thurs) – Germany Consumer Price Index for Oct @0700 GMT

12 Nov (Thurs) – Eurozone Industrial Production for Sep @1000 GMT

13 Nov (Fri) – Germany Q3 GDP @0700 GMT

Key elements

Current price action is now coming close to a significant resistance zone at 11220/11320 which is defined by a confluence of technical factors. The exit potential of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the steep down move from 13 April 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low and from a lower degree, the 1.618 Fibonacci projection from 29 September 2015 low to 12 October 205 high @4pm projected from 14 October 2015 low @12pm (see daily & 4 hour charts).

The next resistance will be at 11670 as per defined by the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of steep down move from 13 April 2015 high to 24 August 2015 low and the 06 August 2015 swing high (see daily & 4 hours).

The daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator that measures price momentum is now coming close to its extreme overbought level with a bearish divergence signal since 23 October 2015. This observation suggests that the on-going rally in price action is losing upside momentum and a multi-week pull-back/consolidation for the Index is imminent (see daily chart).

The first support to watch will be at 10840/10780 which coincides with the pull-back support of the ascending channel breakout (in orange) and the trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 02 October 2015 @8pm. The next support rests at 10520 which is the upper limit of the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see 4 hour chart).

to watch will be at which coincides with the pull-back support of the ascending channel breakout (in orange) and the trendline support (in dark blue) joining the lows since 02 October 2015 @8pm. The rests at which is the upper limit of the pull-back support of the “Double Bottom” bullish breakout (see 4 hour chart). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal, the Index is likely at its tail end of its bullish impulsive wave (1) in place in place since 29 September 2015 with key resistance at 11220/11320. Thereafter, a multi-week bearish corrective wave (2) is likely to unfold to retrace the prior gains seen in the past four weeks.

Key levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate resistance: 11220/11320

Pivot (key resistance): 11670

Support: 10840/10780 & 10520

Next resistance: 12405

Conclusion

The Index may see a final push up towards the intermediate zone at 11220/11320 before a potential multi-week pull-back/consolidation unfolds to target the 10840/10780 support before 10520 next.

On the other hand, a clearance above the 11670 weekly (medium-term) pivotal resistance is likely to put the multi-week pull-back scenario on hold for a further upside movement towards the current all-time high at 12405.

