dax weekly outlook 07 dec to 11 dec turn neutral between 11060 1052010380 2645682015
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted below the 11130 weekly pivotal support and […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened last week The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted below the 11130 weekly pivotal support and […]
The German 30 Index (proxy for the DAX) has plummeted below the 11130 weekly pivotal support and invalidated the expected medium-term direct rise scenario. The main catalyst for this breakdown is caused by the lesser than expected monetary policies announced by the European Central Bank (ECB) on last Thursday, 03 December 2015.
Please click on this link for a review on our prior weekly outlook/strategy.
Support: 10520/10380 & 9890/9810
Resistance: 11060 & 11670
Technical elements are mixed at the moment. Therefore, we have decided to turn neutral for now in our medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) directional view between 11060 and 10520/10380 (expect the Index to trade within this range).
Only a clear break above 11060 is likely to revival the bulls for a potential upside movement to target the next resistance at 11670.
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd.
Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.