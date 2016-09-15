Daily Outlook, Thurs 16 September 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tumbled by 0.9% in yesterday’s U.S. session in line with the continued softness seen in the major benchmark U.S. stock indices. There is no major U.S. economic data releases yesterday as markets participants look ahead for “better clarity” in the direction of key interest rates in next week crucial Fed and BOJ’s monetary policy meetings on Wednesday, 21 September 2016.

The Germany 30 Index has breached below the 10380 medium-term pivotal support in today’s Asian session (printed a current intraday low of 10297) but the current states of technical elements do not advocate a bearish case at this juncture.

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

Eurozone Consumer Price Index for Aug @0900 GMT (0.2% y/y & 0.1% m/m consensus)

Key elements

Despite yesterday’s breach of the 10380 medium-term pivotal support, the Index is still hold the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit). Interestingly, it is also closed to the key pull-back support (depicted in dotted green) of the former long-term descending range bullish breakout now at 10230 (see daily chart).

The aforementioned pull-back support of 10230 also confluences with a Fibonacci cluster (38.2% retracement from 06 July 2016 swing low + 1.236 projection from 15 August 2016 high of 10806). Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, these observations suggest a potential low of the on-going intermediate degree corrective wave (4) at the 10380/10230 zone and the Index is now right at an inflection zone for a potential bullish reversal.

In conjunction, the daily (medium-term) RSI oscillator is now right on its long-term ascending trendline support in place since August 2015. In addition, the hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has flashed a bullish divergence signal at its oversold region. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the recent decline has started to abate which reinforces our potential bullish reversal view in the price action of the Index.

Right now, there is a near-term resistance at 10390 which is defined by the former minor ascending trendline support now turns into a pull-back resistance (see hourly chart).

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10380/230 (excess)

Resistances: 10390 & 10600/670

Next support: 9760

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias and tolerate the excess to 10230. The Index now needs to have a break above the 10390 intermediate resistance in order to add impetus on the potential recovery scenario to target the next resistance at 10600/670 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10230 excess support is likely to jeopardise the bulls to kick start a deeper correction towards the next support at 9760 (congestion area of 06 May/end June 2016 & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the whole advance from 24 June 2016 low to 15 August 2016 high of 10806).

