The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher throughout the European and U.S. sessions. From last Thursday, 16 June low of 9431, the on-going rally has recorded a gain of 7.2% to print a high of 10122 in yesterday’s U.S. session but it does not have a clear break above the predefined 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance.
The current rally seen in the Germany 30 Index has outperformed its counterparts such as the U.S. S&P 500 and even some of the major stock indices such as Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng. The outperformance of the Germany 30 Index is largely due to the “Remain” camp leading by a small margin in opinion polls on this Thursday, 23 June U.K.’s EU referendum. However from a technical analysis standpoint, the current rally has appeared to be unsustainable at least in the short-term.
Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:
Pivot (key resistance): 10110
Supports: 9925 & 9750
Next resistance: 10350
Maintain short-term bearish bias. As long as the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to see a potential short-term decline to retest 9925 and a break below it may add impetus for a deeper slide to target the next support at 9750.
On the other hand, a clearance above (daily close above) the 10110 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further squeeze up towards the next resistance at 10350 (minor swing high of 07 June 2016).
