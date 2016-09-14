Daily Outlook, Wed 14 September 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged the expected pull-back yesterday after a sharp up move reaction (2.2%) seen on Monday, 12 September.

However, yesterday’s pull-back in price action came in slightly beyond our expectation as it tumbled by 1.8% and almost wiped out the gains seen on Monday, 12 September. Most importantly, the Index has retested the 10380 medium-term pivotal support and held above it.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

Eurozone Industrial Production for Jul @0900 GMT (-07% y/y consensus)

Key elements

Yesterday’s drop in price action has managed to hold above the lower boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 24 June 2016 which also confluences with the 10380 medium-term pivotal support.

On the shorter-term as seen from the hourly chart, the Index is now being supported by an ascending trendline (depicted in green).

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has just inched up from its oversold region which suggests a revival of upside momentum at this juncture.

The intermediate resistance remains at the 10600/670 zone which is defined by the former minor swing low area of 08/09 September 2016 and the 61.8%/76.4% of the recent decline seen from 08 September 2016 (ECB) to yesterday low of 10310.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10380 (medium-term)

Resistance: 10600/670

Next support: 10100

Conclusion

Maintain bullish stance for a potential recovery to target the 10600/670 intermediate resistance holding above the 10380 medium-term pivotal support.

However, a break below the 10380 pivotal support is likely to invalidate our preferred recovery scenario to kick start a deeper correction towards the next support at 1010.

