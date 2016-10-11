Tues, 11 October 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher as expected as “risk-on” behaviour prevails. The Index is now right below the minor “Expanding Wedge” range top in place since the 15 August 2016 high.

Please click here for a recap on our latest weekly technical outlook for the major stock indices published yesterday, 10 October 2016.

Key German economic data releases/events for today

ZEW Current Situation Survey for Oct @0900 GMT (55.5 consensus)

ZEW Economic Sentiment Survey for Oct @0900 GMT (4.0 consensus)

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current 4.5% rally from the minor swing low of 10184 printed on 30 September 2016 (potential end of the “Expanding Wedge”) has started to evolve into a bullish impulsive structure where a potential bullish breakout is imminent after a third retest on the “Expanding Wedge” range top.

The key short-term support now rests at 10500 which is defined by the lower boundary of a short-term ascending channel in place since 30 September 2016 minor swing low.

The next significant short-term resistance after 10700 stands at 10840/900 which is defined by the upper boundary of the aforementioned ascending channel and the 1.00 Fibonacci projection of the recent up move from 30 September 2016 low.

Momentum studies remain positive as the daily RSI oscillator continues to inch upwards above the 50% level. In addition, the short-term (hourly) Stochastic oscillator has just reversed up from its oversold region.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10500

Resistances: 10700 & 10840/900

Next support: 10230 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

As long as the 10500 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout above the 10700 “Expanding Wedge” range top for further potential up move to target the next resistance at 10840/900 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break below the 10500 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred direct rise scenario for another round of choppy decline to retest the 10230 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.