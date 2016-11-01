Tues, 01 November 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to trade sideways and held at the 10700/10600 pull-back support of the former “Expanding Wedge” bullish breakout. More details can be found in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy report published yesterday over here.

There will be no major German or Eurozone economic data releases for today. However, the better than expected China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI for October should support risk assets such as equities in the near-term as fear of a “hard landing” in China has subsided at this juncture. The data figures are as follow:

Non-Manufacturing PMI (54.0 versus 53.7 in Sep)

Caixin Manufacturing PMI (51.2 versus 50.1 in Sep)

The positive takeaway is that the non-manufacturing sector has continued to see three consecutive months of steady increase since August 2016. In addition, the manufacturing sector has started to show signs of a recovery as the latest October figure has indicated two consecutive months of expansion since September and were above 50 for the first time in nearly two years.

Key elements

Current price action has staged a minor bullish breakout from a former descending trendline (in dotted green) from 25 October 2016 now turns pull-back support at 10660.

The key short-term support remains at 10600 which also coincides with an ascending trendline support in place since the minor swing low area of 30 September 2016.

The short-term hourly Stochastic oscillator has reached its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of a minor pull-back in price action at this juncture.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10660

Pivot (key support): 10600

Resistances: 10820 & 10990

Next support: 10450 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. However, the Index may see a minor dip towards the intermediate support at 10660 with a maximum limit set at the 10600 short-term pivotal support before a potential stab occurs to retest the last week high at 10820. On a break above 10820 is likely to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 10990.

On the other hand, failure to hold above 10600 may negate the preferred bullish tone for a further slide towards the 10450 medium-term pivotal support.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

