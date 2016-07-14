dax short term pull back completed potential direct rise in progress 2670012016
Daily Outlook, Thurs 14 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has staged a pull-back but it is only very minor in nature to print a low of 9899 in the late European session (shed only 1.16%).
The pull-back in price action seen yesterday did not hit the upper limit of the predefined short-term support zone of 9810/750 but it can be considered as completed (more details as per highlighted below).
Intermediate support: 9905
Pivot (key support): 9770
Resistances: 10180 & 10370/480
Next support: 9510
Short-term pull-back is likely to have ended. As long as the 9770 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see the continuation of its potential upside movement to test 10180 before targeting the next resistance at 10370/480.
On the flipside, a break below the 9770 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario to see another round of choppy decline to test the next support at 9510 within the “Expanding Wedge” range configuration.
