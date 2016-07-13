dax risk of a minor pull back before potential new rise 2669802016

Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2016 7:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016

DAX (4 hour)_13 Jul 2016

DAX (1 hour)_13 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up as expected from the predefined intermediate support of 9770 and printed a high of 10015 (1.6% away from the target/resistance of 10180).

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

  • After yesterday’s rally of 1.8%, current price action has reintegrated back below the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel (depicted in brown) in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit). This observation represents a potential short-term mean reversion in price action as the yesterday’s rally gets “overstretched”.
  • The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level.
  • The median line of the aforementioned ascending channel rests at 9750 which is slightly below the former minor swing high areas of 01 July/04 July 2016 at 9810. The 9810/750 support zone also confluences with the 23.6%/38.2% of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10015.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now likely to be undergoing an intermediate degree corrective wave 4/ from yesterday’s high of 10015 (wave 3/) with an expected end target set at the 9810/9660 zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9810/750

Pivot (key support): 9660

Resistance: 10180

Next support: 9370

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards 9810/750 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 9660 daily short-term pivotal support before a new upleg occurs to target the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 in the first step.

However, a break below the 9660 short-term pivotal support may jeopardised the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the ascending channel’s support at 9370.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.