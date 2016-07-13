Daily Outlook, Wed 13 July 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has inched up as expected from the predefined intermediate support of 9770 and printed a high of 10015 (1.6% away from the target/resistance of 10180).

Please click on this link for a recap on our prior daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Key elements

After yesterday’s rally of 1.8%, current price action has reintegrated back below the upper boundary (resistance) of the short-term ascending channel (depicted in brown) in place since 24 June 2016 low (Brexit). This observation represents a potential short-term mean reversion in price action as the yesterday’s rally gets “overstretched”.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator has started to inch downwards and still has room to manoeuvre to the downside before reaching an extreme oversold level.

The median line of the aforementioned ascending channel rests at 9750 which is slightly below the former minor swing high areas of 01 July/04 July 2016 at 9810. The 9810/750 support zone also confluences with the 23.6%/38.2% of the recent rally from 08 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10015.

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the Index is now likely to be undergoing an intermediate degree corrective wave 4/ from yesterday’s high of 10015 (wave 3/) with an expected end target set at the 9810/9660 zone.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9810/750

Pivot (key support): 9660

Resistance: 10180

Next support: 9370

Conclusion

The Index may see a pull-back first towards 9810/750 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 9660 daily short-term pivotal support before a new upleg occurs to target the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 in the first step.

However, a break below the 9660 short-term pivotal support may jeopardised the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper slide towards the ascending channel’s support at 9370.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.