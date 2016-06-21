dax risk of a minor bull trap below 10110 resistance 2666432016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push higher from last Friday, 16 June low of 9431 (+5.9%) into yesterday’s U.S. session after Asian’s session opening gapped up at 9753.
This similar rally can been seem across the board for global equities as risk appetite returned due to fresh opinion polls released on Sunday, 19 June for the upcoming U.K. referendum that indicated the “Remain” camp leading by a slight margin of 1% to 3%.
Today key Eurozone economic data releases as follow:
Pivot (key resistance): 10110
Supports: 9906, 9720 & 9600
Next resistance: 10350
Risk of a minor bull trap. As long as the 10110 medium-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed and a break below the 9906 level, the Index is likely to see a decline towards the 9720 support with a maximum limit set at 9600 (minor swing low area of 17 June 2016).
However, a break above (daily close above) the 10110 pivotal resistance is likely to invalidate the preferred bearish scenario for a further upside movement to test the next resistance at 10350 (minor swing high of 07 June 2016).
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.