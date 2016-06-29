dax potential short term push up in progress 2668372016
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push up as expected towards the […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push up as expected towards the short-term target/resistance set at 9780/820 which is line within our expectation for at least a potential medium-term (1- 3 weeks) rebound scenario for risk assets post Brexit as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published earlier on Monday, 27 June.
Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.
Today key Eurozone & Germany economic data releases as follow:
Intermediate support: 9460
Pivot (key support): 9354
Resistances: 9780/820
Next support: 9120 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias with tightened short-term pivotal support. As long as the 9354 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the 9780/820 resistance in the first step within an “Expanding Wedge” range configuration.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the tightened 9354 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” at 9120 which is also the medium-term pivotal support set for this week.
