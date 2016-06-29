dax potential short term push up in progress 2668372016

June 29, 2016 2:48 PM
DAX (4 hour)_29 Jun 2016

DAX (1 hour)_29 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to push up as expected towards the short-term target/resistance set at 9780/820 which is line within our expectation for at least a potential medium-term (1- 3 weeks) rebound scenario for risk assets post Brexit as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published earlier on Monday, 27 June.

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Today key Eurozone & Germany economic data releases as follow:

  • Eurozone Consumer Confidence for Jun @0900GMT (-7.3 estimate)
  • Eurozone Economic Sentiment Indicator for Jun @0900GMT (104.7 estimate)
  • Germany Preliminary Consumer Price Index (y/y) for June @1200GMT (0.4% estimate)

 Key elements

  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has continued to inch upwards and its now coming close to an extreme overbought level but without any bearish divergence signal. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact and may see a residual push up before a short-term potential pull-back/consolidation sets in.
  • The key short-term resistance remains at the 9780/820 zone which is defined by a confluence of elements (the minor swing high of 24 June 2016, a Fibonacci cluster and now the upper boundary of a short-term ascending range in place since last Friday low of 9161).
  • The key short-term support now rests at 9354 which is defined by the lower boundary of the short-term ascending range and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of yesterday’s rally from 27 June low of 9213 to this morning Asian session high.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9460

Pivot (key support): 9354

Resistances: 9780/820

Next support: 9120 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with tightened short-term pivotal support. As long as the 9354 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential push up to target the  9780/820 resistance in the first step within an “Expanding Wedge” range configuration.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the tightened 9354 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a slide to test the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” at 9120 which is also the medium-term pivotal support set for this week.

