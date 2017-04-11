Short-term Technical Outlook (Tues, 11 Apr 2017)

(Click to enlarge chart)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had traded sideways since it printed a high of 12278 in yesterday’s (10 April) Asian session.

Key technical elements

The Index has just staged a bearish breakdown below its former minor ascending trendline support from 06 April 2017 swing low now turns pull-back resistance at 12200.

Since its 12387 high printed on 03 April 2017, the Index has started to evolve within a short-term bearish descending channel.

The lower boundary of the aforementioned descending channel rests at the 12030 which also confluences with the lower boundary of a longer-term bullish ascending in place since 07 February 2017 and our medium-term pivotal support at the 12080/30 zone (click here .

. The significant short-term resistance stands at 12280 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 05 April/10 April 2017 and close to the upper boundary of the short-term descending channel.

The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its overbought zone which suggests a potential bearish reversal in price action is looming.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 12200

Pivot (key resistance): 12280

Supports: 12080/30 (medium-term pivot)

Next resistance: 12380

Conclusion

As long as the 12280 short-term pivotal resistance is not surpassed, the Index is likely to shape a potential drop to target the 12080/30 medium-term pivotal support zone before a potential recovery materialises.

However, a clearance above 12280 may negate the preferred bearish tone to see a squeeze up to retest the recent 03 April swing area of 12380.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.