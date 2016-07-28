dax potential residual pull back above 1026010180 before new rise 2671662016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped the expected minor pull-back below the 10345 short-term intermediate resistance ahead of the latest U.S. Fed monetary policy announcement. It printed a low of 10280 in the overnight U.S. session.
Intermediate support: 10260
Pivot (key support): 10180
Resistances: 10345 & 10530/650 (medium-term)
Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. The Index may see a “residual” pull-back towards the 10260 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 10180 daily short-term pivotal support before it resumes its upside movement to retest 10345 before targeting the key resistance zone of 10530/650.
However, a break below the 10180 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone as the Index reintegrates back into the “Expanding Wedge” configuration (failure bullish breakout) for another round of choppy decline towards this week medium-term pivotal support of 9980.
