dax potential recovery above 10380 medium term pivotal support 2674322016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had a highly volatile trading session yesterday as it […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 23, 2016 3:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_23 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_23 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had a highly volatile trading session yesterday as it traded a range of 2.6% (the largest daily range since 09 August 2016) where it staged an initial strong rally to print a high of 10659 in the opening hour of yesterday’s European session before it plummeted to print a low of 10387 in the next 2 hours without any major Germany/Eurozone economic data release.

After hitting a low of 10387, it has started to trade sideways and interestingly yesterday low of 10387 is very close to our predefined 10380 medium-term pivotal support set for this week (click here to recap the details as per highlighted in our latest weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday).

Today key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Markit Manufacturing PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0730 GMT (53.5 consensus)
  • Germany Markit Services PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0730 GMT (54.3 consensus)
  • Eurozone Markit Manufacturing PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0800 GMT (52 consensus)
  • Eurozone Markit Services PMI for Aug (preliminary) @0800 GMT (52.8 consensus)
  • Eurozone Consumer Confidence for Aug (preliminary) @1400 GMT (-7.6 consensus)

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal/fractal analysis and in conjunction with other technical analysis studies, the 10380 support level is a potential inflection point to see a rebound in price action.
  • The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has traced out a bullish divergence signal which suggests that the downside momentum of yesterday’s decline has abated. This observation reinforces the potential rebound scenario at the 10380 support.
  • Near-term resistance stands at 10640 (yesterday’s minor swing high) followed by the more significant resistance of 10870 which is defined by the medium-term swing high areas of 07/30 December 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10380 (medium-term)

Resistances: 10640 & 10870

Next support: 10090

Conclusion

As long as the 10380 medium-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential recovery to retest the minor swing high at 10640 before target the next resistance at 10870 in the first step.

On the other hand, a clear break below 10380 is likely to invalidate our preferred medium-term bullish view to trigger the start of a corrective decline to retrace the entire up move from the Brexit’s 24 June 2016 low. The next support rests at 10090 which is defined by the medium-term swing low area of 03 August 2016 and close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the entire up move from 24 June 2016 low to last week high of 10806

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.