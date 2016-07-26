dax potential push up above 1012510069 support 2671312016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) is now attempting to stage another challenge on the “Expanding Wedge” range top/resistance at 10180 in place since 21 April 2016 high after another “brief” bullish breakout seen yesterday (printed a high of 10265).
Please click on this link for more details on our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy published yesterday.
Intermediate support: 10125
Pivot (key support): 10069
Resistance: 10345
Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias. Any potential dip in price action of the Index is likely to be held by the intermediate support of 10125 with a maximum limit set at the 10069 daily short-term pivotal support for a further push up to test the 10345 resistance in the first step.
However, failure to hold above the 10069 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper slide towards this week medium-term pivotal support set at 9980.
