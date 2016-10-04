dax potential minor pull back before push up above 10380330 support 2677692016
Yesterday, the German cash stock market is closed for a national public holiday while the rest of major stock benchmark stock indices remain above their respective medium-term pivotal support as risk aversion continues to ease.
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage a strong rebound of 3.6% on last Friday, 30 September right at the 10230 excess medium-term pivotal support after it printed an intraday low of 10184. The Index has moved within our expectation as we are reluctant to validate a bearish case on the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) despite the Deutsche Bank debacle as reported in the media. Reasons are being explained in details both on the Index and cross assets analyses as per highlighted in our latest weekly technical outlook/strategy report yesterday (click here to recap).
What will be in store for today?
Key elements
Intermediate support: 10415
Pivot (key support): 10380/330
Resistance: 10650/700
Next support: 10230 (medium-term pivot)
The Index may see an initial minor pull-back towards 10415 with a maximum limit set at the 10380/330 short-term pivotal support before a potential push up to test the upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” at 10650/700 in the first step.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10380/330 short-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred push up scenario for another round of choppy decline to retest the 10380 medium-term pivotal support.
