Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 01 Feb 2016)

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to plummet and broke below the 11640 level and failed to have a daily close above it.

These latest set of price action has reduced the probability of the “final push up” scenario to print a marginal new high of 12020 as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Key elements

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the decline from 26 January 2017 high of 11893 is likely the completion of a minor degree bearish impulsive wave, labelled as 1 at yesterday low of 11535. Right now it is undergoing a minor degree corrective up move (dead cat bounce) to retrace the prior bearish impulsive wave before another potential bearish impulsive downleg materialises (wave 3).

The potential end target of the aforementioned potential on-going corrective rebound stands at the 11710/755 zone which is defined by a confluence of elements. The minor swing high area seen yesterday during early European session, the minor trendline resistance (in pink) from 26 January 2017 high and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 January 2017 high to yesterday low.

The daily RSI oscillator has traced a bearish divergence signal and continues to inch downwards. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action from a higher time horizon has abated where a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish reversal is likely to occur.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 11710/755

Pivot (key resistance): 11810

Support: 11450

Next resistance: 11893

Conclusion

The Index may see a further minor push up (dead cat bounce) at this juncture towards 11710/755 with a maximum limit set at the 11810 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 11450 (swing low area of 17 January 2017) in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above 19400 is likely to put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to retest the significant swing high of 11893.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.