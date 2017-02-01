dax potential further minor rebound in progress before new downleg 2685732017

Short-term Technical Outlook (Wed, 01 Feb 2016)

DAX (daily)_01 Feb 2017

DAX (1 hour)_01 Feb 2017(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

Yesterday, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued to plummet and broke below the 11640 level and failed to have a daily close above it.

These latest set of price action has reduced the probability of the “final push up” scenario to print a marginal new high of 12020 as per highlighted in our weekly technical outlook report published yesterday (click here for a recap).

Key elements

  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the decline from 26 January 2017 high of 11893 is likely the completion of a minor degree bearish impulsive wave, labelled as 1 at yesterday low of 11535.  Right now it is undergoing a minor degree corrective up move (dead cat bounce) to retrace the prior bearish impulsive wave before another potential bearish impulsive downleg materialises (wave 3).
  • The potential end target of the aforementioned potential on-going corrective rebound stands at the 11710/755 zone which is defined by a confluence of elements. The minor swing high area seen yesterday during early European session, the minor trendline resistance (in pink) from 26 January 2017 high and the 50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 26 January 2017 high to yesterday low.
  • The daily RSI oscillator has traced a bearish divergence signal and continues to inch downwards. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action from a higher time horizon has abated where a potential medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) bearish reversal is likely to occur.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate resistance: 11710/755

Pivot (key resistance): 11810

Support: 11450

Next resistance: 11893

Conclusion

The Index may see a further minor push up (dead cat bounce) at this juncture towards 11710/755 with a maximum limit set at the 11810 short-term pivotal resistance before another potential downleg materialises to target the next support at 11450 (swing low area of 17 January 2017) in the first step.

On the other hand, a break above 19400 is likely to put the bears on hold to see a further squeeze up to retest the significant swing high of 11893.

