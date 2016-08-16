Daily Outlook, Tuesday 16 August 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

After a high of 10806 seen yesterday, 15 August, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has started to shape a pull-back of 1.6% to print a current intraday low of 10630.

Today’s (16 August) early European session decline has appeared to be triggered by a spill over of renewed risk aversion seen during the Asian session as the USD/JPY has breached below a short-term support of 100.60 without any fundamental catalyst. Do note that the USD/JPY is now hovering right above its key long-term support zone of 100.00/99.00 (click here for more details as per highlighted in a separate technical daily outlook /strategy report on the Nikkei 225).

Key elements

The current decline from yesterday high of 10806 has managed to be held by a key short-term support of 10630 which is defined by a short-term ascending trendline (depicted in light green) in place since the minor swing low area of 03 August 2016, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 03 August 2016 low to yesterday’s high and the minor swing low area of 10 August 2016 (see 1 hour chart).

which is defined by a short-term ascending trendline (depicted in light green) in place since the minor swing low area of 03 August 2016, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 03 August 2016 low to yesterday’s high and the minor swing low area of 10 August 2016 (see 1 hour chart). The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has already dipped into an extreme oversold level coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the shorter-term 1 hour Stochastic oscillator in its oversold region. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of the current decline has started to abate and a potential short-term bullish reversal is likely at this juncture.

The significant resistance to watch will be at 10870/990 which is defined by the medium-term swing high areas of 07/30 December 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster follow by 11050 (the upper boundary of the medium-term bullish ascending channel in place since 06 July 2016 low & a potential 5th wave target, 5/ of (1) based on the Elliot Wave Principal). Click here

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10630

Resistances: 10870/990 & 11050

Next support: 10380

Conclusion

Potential final push up towards significant medium-term resistance. As long as the 10630 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential push up to target the 10870/990 resistance with a maximum limit set at 11050.

On the other hand, a break below the 10630 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish push up scenario for a deeper slide towards the next support at 10380 (lower boundary of the medium-term ascending channel and the pull-back support of the former significant descending rang top bullish breakout that occurred last week).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.