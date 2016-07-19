Daily Outlook, Tues 19 July 2016

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested the medium-term “Expanded Wedge” range resistance at 10180 (depicted in dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 (printed a high of 10164 yesterday, 18 July).

However, technical elements are positive at the moment which advocates for a potential minor consolidation below 10180 rather than a deeper decline back towards the “Expanding Wedge” range support at 9120.

Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.

Today’s key Eurozone economic data releases/events as follow:

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment survey for Jul @0900GMT (9.1 consensus)

Germany ZEW Current Situation survey for Jul @0900GMT (52.00 consensus)

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment survey for Jul @0900GMT (12.3 consensus)

Key elements

The daily RSI oscillator is now challenging its trendline resistance after it has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest a built-up in upside momentum of price action for the Index.

On the shorter-term, the Index has continued evolve above the pull-back support of its former short-term ascending range’s bullish breakout (depicted in dotted green). The aforementioned pull-back support is at 9960 which also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10164 (see 1 hour chart).

The next significant short-term resistance stands at 10340 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 31 May/24 June 2016 (before Brexit) and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9960

Resistances: 10180 & 10340

Next support: 9800 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Poised for a potential bullish breakout. As long as the 9960 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout above the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 10340 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break below the 9960 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold to see a deeper pull-back to test this week’s medium-term pivotal support at 9800.

