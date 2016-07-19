dax potential bullish breakout above expanding wedge range top 2670572016

Daily Outlook, Tues 19 July 2016


July 19, 2016 3:37 PM
Daily Outlook, Tues 19 July 2016

DAX (daily)_19 Jul 2016

DAX (1 hour)_19 Jul 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested the medium-term  “Expanded Wedge” range resistance at 10180 (depicted in dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 (printed a high of 10164 yesterday, 18 July).

However, technical elements are positive at the moment which advocates for a potential minor consolidation below 10180 rather than a deeper decline back towards the “Expanding Wedge” range support at 9120.

Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.

Today’s key Eurozone economic data releases/events as follow:

  • Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment survey for Jul @0900GMT (9.1 consensus)
  • Germany ZEW Current Situation survey for Jul @0900GMT (52.00 consensus)
  • Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment survey for Jul @0900GMT (12.3 consensus)

Key elements

  • The daily RSI oscillator is now challenging its trendline resistance after it has flashed a prior bullish divergence signal. These observations suggest a built-up in upside momentum of price action for the Index.
  • On the shorter-term, the Index has continued evolve above the pull-back support of its former short-term ascending range’s bullish breakout (depicted in dotted green). The aforementioned pull-back support is at 9960 which also confluences closely with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10164 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The next significant short-term resistance stands at 10340 which is defined by the minor swing high areas of 31 May/24 June 2016 (before Brexit) and a Fibonacci projection cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 9960

Resistances: 10180 & 10340

Next support: 9800 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Poised for a potential bullish breakout.  As long as the 9960 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout above the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 10340 in the first step.

On the other hand, a break below the 9960 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold to see a deeper pull-back to test this week’s medium-term pivotal support at 9800.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.