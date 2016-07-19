dax potential bullish breakout above expanding wedge range top 2670572016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has tested the medium-term “Expanded Wedge” range resistance at 10180 (depicted in dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 (printed a high of 10164 yesterday, 18 July).
However, technical elements are positive at the moment which advocates for a potential minor consolidation below 10180 rather than a deeper decline back towards the “Expanding Wedge” range support at 9120.
Please click here for more details as per highlighted in our latest weekly/medium-term technical outlook/strategy published yesterday, 18 July 2016.
Today’s key Eurozone economic data releases/events as follow:
Pivot (key support): 9960
Resistances: 10180 & 10340
Next support: 9800 (medium-term pivot)
Poised for a potential bullish breakout. As long as the 9960 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to shape a potential bullish breakout above the “Expanding Wedge” resistance at 10180 to open up scope for a further potential rally towards the next resistance at 10340 in the first step.
On the other hand, a break below the 9960 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold to see a deeper pull-back to test this week’s medium-term pivotal support at 9800.
