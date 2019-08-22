DAX Pares Losses Post PMI Data

German PMI data reinforced investors fears that the county is heading for a recession.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
August 22, 2019 5:00 PM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
German PMI data reinforced investors fears that the county is heading for a recession.  German manufacturing pmi data printed at a better than forecast 43.6, ahead of the 43 level forecast, whereby 50 separates expansion from contraction.  This is the seventh straight month of contraction. Despite the better than forecast reading, the figures make for a depressing read. The manufacturing sector is still deep in contraction. Orders at factory and service companies are falling at the fastest pace in 6 years and more companies now expecting output to fall rather than rise across the coming year. Concerns are growing that weakness in the manufacturing sector are spreading. German service sector activity dropped to a 7-month low. Whilst 54.4 is comfortably within expansion territory, this could decline over the coming months, particularly if the contraction of the manufacturing sector continues or continues to languish at current levels,

The persistent weakness in what was once the powerhouse of Europe doesn’t bode well for economic growth in the third quarter as Germany remains caught up in the US – Sino trade dispute. As global trade tensions show no signs of easing up and amid slowing demand from China and continued car industry woes, Germany entering a recession in the third quarter is almost a given. 

Following the release of the PMI data Dax shot higher, paring opening losses, reaching a session high of 11840. Rather than weaker data hitting risk sentiment, we saw the Dax gaining ground on stimulus optimism and the weaker euro, a big plus for an exporter country such as Germany. The ky level for the Dax is 11860. A break through here could point to a brighter outlook for the index and indicate more upside is to come.


Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.