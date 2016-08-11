dax on going minor pull back may be ending above 1058010470 support 2673382016
Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed shaped […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back to print a low of 110630 after a test right on the predefined intermediate resistance of 10710 (printed a high of 10712 during yesterday European opening session) as per highlighted in our daily short-term technical outlook published yesterday.
Intermediate support: 10580
Pivot (key support): 10470
Resistances: 10710 & 10870/990
Next support: 10350
Minor pull-back is coming close to an inflection zone. The Index may see another round of dip towards the intermediate support of 10580 with the maximum limit set at the 10470 daily short-term pivotal support before a potential upleg materials to target the next resistance at 10870/990 (medium-term target set for this week).
On the other hand, a break below the 10470 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper pull-back to test the 10350 pull-back support of the former long-term descending range top bullish breakout.
