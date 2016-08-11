dax on going minor pull back may be ending above 1058010470 support 2673382016

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed shaped […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2016 3:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Thursday 11 August 2016

DAX (4 hour)_11 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_11 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed shaped the expected minor pull-back to print a low of 110630 after a test right on the predefined intermediate resistance of 10710 (printed a high of 10712 during yesterday European opening session) as per highlighted in our daily short-term technical outlook published yesterday.

Please click on this link to recap our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy

Key elements

  • The hourly (short-term) Stochastic oscillator has inched back and it is now coming close to its extreme overbought level which highlights the risk of another leg of minor pull-back/consolidation in price action.
  • Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, yesterday’s pull-back/consolidation (minor corrective wave 4) is likely not to have ended and there is still another potential downleg towards the expected projected end target at the 10580/10470 zone.
  • The aforementioned lower limit of the corrective wave 4 potential end target zone of 10470 also confluences with the ascending trendline support (depicted in green) in place since 03 August 2016 low and the minor swing high area of 01 August/08 August 2016.
  • The next significant short-term resistance remains at 10870/990 which is defined by the intermediate-term swing high areas of 07/30 December 2015 and a Fibonacci cluster

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10580

Pivot (key support): 10470

Resistances: 10710 & 10870/990

Next support: 10350

Conclusion

Minor pull-back is coming close to an inflection zone. The Index may see another round of dip towards the intermediate support of 10580 with the maximum limit set at the 10470 daily short-term pivotal support before a potential upleg materials to target the next resistance at 10870/990 (medium-term target set for this week).

On the other hand, a break below the 10470 short-term pivotal support may invalidate the preferred bullish tone to open up scope for a deeper pull-back to test the 10350 pull-back support of the former long-term descending range top bullish breakout.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.