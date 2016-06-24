Daily Outlook, Fri 24 June 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has plummeted as expected after the breakdown of the predefined short-term support at 9925 as per highlighted in our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Reinforced by an unwinding of earlier long positions caused by the herding behaviour towards “risk on” theme play in anticipation of the “Remain” camp to win today’s U.K. EU referendum. The opposite occurs as final vote results have shown the “Leave” camp won by a narrow margin of 51.9%. The Index has almost met the expected medium-term downside target/support of 9120 (printed a current intraday low of 9161) as per highlighted in our earlier weekly technical outlook/strategy published on Monday (click here to recap).

Key elements

Since its 21 April 2016 high of 10527, the Index has appeared to be evolving within a complex “Expanding Wedge” configuration (depicted in dotted purple). The horrendous decline seen in today’s Asian session has hit the lower boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” which confluences with the minor swing low area of 24 February 2016 and the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the prior rally from 11 February 2016 low to 21 April 2016 high at 9120 (see daily chart).

The upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” now stands at 10180 which also confluences with the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the current steep decline seen from yesterday’s high to today’s current intraday low of 9161.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9435

Pivot (key support): 9120

Resistances: 9770 & 10180

Next support: 8696/580 (long-term)

Conclusion

Due for a potential short-term rebound back up towards complex range. As long as the 9120 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential rebound towards 9770 before targeting the upper boundary of the complex “Expanding Wedge” at 10180.

However, failure to hold above the 9120 short-term pivotal support is likely to unleash another round of slide to test the long-term support at 8696/580 (also the 11 February 2016 swing low area).

