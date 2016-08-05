dax maintain bullish bias with a tightened short term pivotal support 2672722016

Daily Outlook, Friday 05 August 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed staged […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 5, 2016 3:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Daily Outlook, Friday 05 August 2016

DAX (weekly)_05 Aug 2016

DAX (4 hour)_05 Aug 2016

DAX (1 hour)_05 Aug 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed staged the initial expected minor pull-back towards our predefined intermediate short-term support of 10170 (printed a low of 10180 in yesterday’s European session) before it rebounded post BOE.

Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.

Today key Eurozone & Germany economic data/releases as follow:

  • Germany Factory Orders for Jun @0600GMT (0.6%m/m & -1.5% y/y consensus)

Key elements

  • Since its reintegration back above the upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” range top (depicted in dotted purple) , the Index has staged a retest and rebounded right on the former upper boundary of the “Expanding Wedge” range top now turns into a pull-back support at 10180/10170 (see 1 hour chart).
  • The aforementioned pull-back support of 10180/10170 also confluences with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move in price action of the Index from 03 August 2016 low to yesterday’s high of 10283.
  • The 1 hour Stochastic oscillator has already reached an extreme overbought level which suggests that the Index may see a risk of another round of minor dip in price action below 10280.
  • The short-term resistance to watch remains at 10380 which is the upper boundary of the significant descending range in place since 12 April 2015 high follow by the next resistance zone of 10530/650 (see weekly chart)

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Pivot (key support): 10170

Resistances: 10380 & 10530/650

Next support: 10060 (medium-term)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias with a tightened short-term pivotal support. The Index may now see a minor dip in price action first and as long as the tightened daily short-term pivotal support of 10170 holds, the Index is likely to shape another upleg towards the 10380 significant resistance. A break above 10380 may open up scope to propel the Index higher to target the next resistance zone of 10530/650 in the first step.

On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10170 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper pull-back to test the medium-term pivotal support at 10060 (click here for a recap).

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.