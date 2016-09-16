dax maintain bullish bias as 10390 has been surpassed 2676192016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed moved within our expectation as we have mentioned earlier that the recent down move in place since last Thursday, 08 September 2016 high of 10781 is considered as an intermediate term corrective decline and a “mini” bear trap rightbelow the 10380 predefined medium-term pivotal support (printed a low of 10297 on Thursday, 15 September 2016, Asian session.
Yesterday’s price action has reinforced our bear trap scenario as the Index has pierced above the 10390 upside trigger level.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.
Intermediate support: 10390
Pivot (key support): 10350
Resistances: 10600/670
Next support: 10230 (medium-term pivotal support –excess)
Maintain bullish bias and we have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 10350 for a further recovery to target the 10600/670 resistance zone in the first step.
However, a break below the 10350 pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish scenario for a choppy decline to test the 10230 excess level of the medium-term pivotal support.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.