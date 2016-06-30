dax maintain bullish bias above 9510400 support 2668502016

(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its slow ascend towards the predefined short-term […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 30, 2016 4:12 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

DAX (4 hour)_30 Jun 2016

DAX (1 hour)_30 Jun 2016(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has continued its slow ascend towards the predefined short-term target/resistance at 9780/820 (printed a high of 9693 in yesterday’s U.S. session).

Based on yesterday’s U.S. session high of 9693, it still has a 7.4% gap difference as compared to its close price of 10413 printed on the late 23 June’s U.S. session before the announcement of the U.K.’s EU referendum results. Interestingly, U.K. FTSE 100 futures has almost recovered its post Brexit horrendous decline and it only has a gap difference of 0.45% as compared to its pre Brexit closing price.

Please click here to recap our prior short-term daily technical outlook/strategy.

Today key Germany and Eurozone economic data releases as follow:

  • Germany Retail Sales for May @0600 GMT (3.0% y/y & 0.7% m/m estimates)
  • Germany Unemployment Rate for Jun @0755 GMT (6.1% estimate)
  • ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts @1130 GMT

Key elements

  • Despite coming close to its near-term resistance of 9780/820, the 4 hour RSI oscillator remains bullish above its supports and still has room to manoeuvre to the upside before reaching an extreme overbought level. These observations suggest that upside momentum of price action remains intact.
  • The key short-term supports to watch now rests at 9510 follow by a 9400 (ascending trendline from last Friday, 24 June low & the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the current rally seen from this Monday, 27 June low of 9213 to yesterday’s U.S. session high.
  • The next resistance will be at 10180 which is the upper limit of the “Expanding Wedge” (depicted in dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 high and a Fibonacci cluster.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 9510

Pivot (key support): 9400

Resistances: 9780/820 & 10180

Next support: 9120 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias. We have tightened the short-term pivotal support to 9400 for a further potential upside movement to target 9780/820 before the “Expanding Wedge” range resistance at 10180.

However, a break below the 9400 short-term pivotal support is likely to negate the preferred bullish tone for a slide to test this medium-term pivotal support set at 9120 which is now also the lower limit of the “Expanding Wedge”.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.