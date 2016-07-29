dax maintain bullish bias above 1026010180 support post boj 2671782016
Daily Outlook, Fri 29 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways after a […]
Daily Outlook, Fri 29 July 2016 (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways after a […]
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways after a printed a high of 10388 and held above the short-term intermediate support of 10260.
Please click on this link for a recap on our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy.
Bank of Japan (BOJ)has just announced its latest monetary policy which came in slightly below expectation as the quantum of government bonds purchases (quantitative easing) was left unchanged at an annual pace of 80 trillion yen and nothing is being mentioned about enacting polices related to “helicopter money” . The only new monetary easing measure is equites related exchange trade funds (ETFs) purchases where BOJ will increase to an annual pace of 6 trillion yen from 3.3 trillion yen.
A surprise move is that Government Kuroda has ordered an assessment of the effectiveness of BOJ policy to be undertaken at the next monetary policy meeting in September. This action has implied that BOJ has subtlety acknowledged that the current monetary policies are losing its effectiveness to drive up the targeted economic targets, especially on inflation which actually opens the door for a discussion on a change in legislation to allow for unconventional policies such as “helicopter money”.
Despite today’s disappointing move by BOJ, price action of the Nikkei and USD/JPY are still holding above their respective key medium-term pivotal supports at 16200 and 103.55/30 after an earlier breach (no 4 hour close below it).
Now let’s us take a look on the key technical elements for the DAX.
Intermediate support: 10290/260
Pivot (key support): 10180
Resistances: 10390 & 10530/650
Next support: 9980 (medium-term pivot)
Maintain bullish bias and any dip in price action is likely to be held by the 10290/260 intermediate support with a maximum limit set at the 10180 daily short-term pivotal support for another potential push up to retest 10390. Above 10390 is likely to open up scope for a further rally to target the key resistance zone of 10530/650.
On the flipside, failure to hold above the 10180 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone as the Index reintegrates back into the “Expanding Wedge” configuration (failure bullish breakout) for another round of choppy decline.
Disclaimer
The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.