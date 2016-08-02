Daily Outlook, Tues 02 August 2016

(Click to enlarge charts)

What happened earlier/yesterday

The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has shaped a pull-back in price action from yesterday’s gapped up high of 10474 as market participants digest the results of the latest stress test on European banks conducted by the European Banking Authority that indicate that European banking sector as a whole has enough capital to survive a fresh round of financial crisis except for Italy’s Monte dei Paschi, UK’s Royal Bank of Scotland and Ireland’s Allied Irish Banks.

Key Eurozone and Germany economic data releases/events for today:

Eurozone Producer Price Index for Jun @0900 GMT (0.4% m/m & -3.5% y/y consensus)

Key elements

Late last week, the Germany 30 Index has staged a bullish breakout finally from its former “Expanding Wedge” range top (depicted in dotted purple) in place since 21 April 2016 high now turns pull-back support at 10180/160 (see 4 hour chart).

The aforementioned pull-back support of 10180/160 also confluences with the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent rally from 06 July 2016 low to yesterday high of 10474.

The 4 hour Stochastic oscillator has started to reverse up with the oversold region and the shorter-term hourly Stochastic oscillator is now coming close to its extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the downside momentum of yesterday’s pull-back in price action is waning which increases the probability of an upturn in price action.

The key resistance to watch now stands at 10530/650 which is the significant zone as per mentioned in our medium-term weekly outlook/strategy published yesterday (click here

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 10225

Pivot (key support): 10180/160

Resistances: 10530/650

Next support: 10060 (medium-term pivot)

Conclusion

Maintain bullish bias for push up towards significant resistance zone. Any potential pull-back is likely to be held by the intermediate support of 10225 with a maximum limit set at the 10180/160 daily short-term pivotal resistance before the potential push up materialises to target the 10530/650 resistance.

On the other hand, a break below the 10180/160 short-term pivotal support is likely to put the bulls on hold for another round of slide towards this week’s medium-term pivotal support set at 10060.

Disclaimer

The material provided herein is general in nature and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. While every care has been taken in preparing this material, we do not provide any representation or warranty (express or implied) with respect to its completeness or accuracy. This is not an invitation or an offer to invest nor is it a recommendation to buy or sell investments. City Index recommends you to seek independent financial and legal advice before making any financial investment decision. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a higher level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose more than your initial investment further CFD investors do not own or have any rights to the underlying assets. It is important you consider our Financial Services Guide and Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) available at www.cityindex.com.au, before deciding to acquire or hold our products. As a part of our market risk management, we may take the opposite side of your trade. GAIN Capital Australia Pty Ltd (ACN 141 774 727, AFSL 345646) is the CFD issuer and our products are traded off exchange.