DAX in focus as ECB decides on policy

ECB’s policy statement will be published at 12:45 BST, but it will be during President Mario Draghi's press conference, which starts at 13:30 BST, where we may see the fireworks.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 25, 2019 4:11 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

This week’s main event for a lot of traders is upon us: The European Central Bank is set to announce its latest interest rate decision later. The euro, stocks and gold should all move sharply. ECB’s policy statement will be published at 12:45 BST, but it will be during President Mario Draghi's press conference, which starts at 13:30 BST, where we may see the fireworks.

While we think there won’t be any change of policy at this meeting, there’s a growing risk that the ECB may deliver a surprise rate cut thanks to a deteriorating Eurozone economy and weak inflationary pressures.

Indeed, after a very poor showing from the manufacturers yesterday, when the the latest sector PMIs came out below expectations with the German manufacturing contracting at its weakest pace in over 7 years, this morning we had more bad news from the Eurozone’s economic powerhouse. The German Ifo Business Climate Index, which is based on surveyed manufacturers, builders, wholesalers, services, and retailers, came in at its weakest level since April 2013. The July print of 95.7 was also weaker than 97.2 expected.

So, heading into the ECB meeting it is reasonable to expect some sort of easing to be announced at this meeting, although it is more likely that the central bank may prepare the markets for easing in September instead.

Such dovish expectations have pushed government bonds across the Eurozone higher and yields to extremely low levels. Yesterday, for example, the 10 year Greek yield plunged below 2% for first time ever. And today, the entire Swiss yield curve has fallen into negative territory! Yes, that includes the 50-year yields as well, which has fallen below 0% for the first time since August 2016.

With government bond prices rallying as investors try to front run central banks, higher yielding stocks remain supported for now and more gains could be on the way should the ECB deliver what the markets demand: more QE.

Ahead of the ECB decision, the DAX was actually on the back-foot. But it has gained strong bullish momentum this week after ending lower in the past two weeks. So today’s weakness may prove to be temporary. However, if the ECB disappoints given the very high expectations then this week’s entire gains could be wiped out quickly.

Source: Trading View and City Index. Please note this product may not be available to trade in all regions.

Related tags: Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.