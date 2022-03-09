DAX (Germany 40) surges back 10% in two days: Was that the bottom?

An old trading axiom states that “Tops are an event; bottoms are a process" ... and we haven't seen a bottoming process yet

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 10, 2022 2:58 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

If you placed your first trades in 2021, as so many cooped-up, bored individuals did, you may have gotten the wrong idea about how volatile indices could be. After all, Germany’s widely-followed DAX index of 40 large companies went the entire year without seeing a 10% peak-to-trough pullback.

For those traders, the first couple of months in 2022 has served as visceral reminder of how volatile indices can be in times of global tumult. In a sharp contrast to last year, the DAX (Germany 40) has already seen a nearly -25% peak-to-trough pullback to Monday’s lows, unwinding all of the strong gains seen throughout 2021.

Just when traders were losing hope though, we’ve seen an incredible reversal in the DAX through the middle of the week. As we go to press, Germany’s benchmark index is trading up more than 10% from the lows set less than 48 hours ago, prompting traders to wonder…

Has the DAX bottomed?

With the obvious disclaimer that it’s impossible to know the future with certainty, and that headlines out of Ukraine will play a major role in how all global markets trade in the coming weeks, we’re still skeptical that the DAX has seen a durable bottom.

An old trading axiom states that “Tops are an event; bottoms are a process.” In essence, this quote gets at the idea that it typically takes a longer period of time for bear markets conclude, whereas bull markets are more likely to accelerate to extreme levels before abruptly reversing. While recent events have shown that this maxim is not infallible, it has historically been a good guideline.

In that light, we wouldn’t be surprised to see the DAX drop back below 13,000 in a retest of the lows at a very minimum. As far as logical areas where short-term bulls may want to consider taking profits or bears may consider establishing new short positions, the key levels to watch will be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of this year’s drop at 13,900 or, if the near-term bullish momentum is able to overcome that zone, the confluence of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 50-day EMA, and previous-support-turned-resistance around 14,800. Only a break back above 14,800 would erase the medium-term bearish bias on the index and give traders confidence that a durable bottom has formed.

CI_DAX_HAS_BOUCNCED_10_PERCENT_APPROACHING_RESISTANCE

Source: TradingView, StoneX

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Dax Indices Trade Ideas Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 08:54 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.