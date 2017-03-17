dax further potential push up towards ascending wedge top 2689082017
Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 17 Mar 2017) (Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since the start of this week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy […]
Since the start of this week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had been trading in a 120 points range until it broke above its recent minor swing high of 12070 printed on 10 March 2017 triggered by the post “FOMC induced rally” for equities.
Recall that we are neutral between 12200 and 11900 in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) as per highlighted in our last weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap). Let’s now review the shorter-term technical elements for a 1 to 3 days view.
Intermediate support: 12043
Pivot (key support): 12014
Next resistance: 12200
Next support: 11900
The Index may see a minor pull-back towards yesterday’s low at 12043 with a maximum limit set at the 12014 short-term pivotal support (also the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”) before it stages another potential upleg to target 12200.
However, failure to hold above 12014 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 11900 (congestion area from 06 March to 09 March 2017).
