Short-term Technical Outlook (Fri, 17 Mar 2017)



What happened earlier/yesterday

Since the start of this week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) had been trading in a 120 points range until it broke above its recent minor swing high of 12070 printed on 10 March 2017 triggered by the post “FOMC induced rally” for equities.

Recall that we are neutral between 12200 and 11900 in the medium-term (1 to 3 weeks) as per highlighted in our last weekly technical outlook report (click here for a recap). Let’s now review the shorter-term technical elements for a 1 to 3 days view.

Key technical elements

Since the low of 07 February 2017, the Index has been evolving within a bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration which typically forms at the end of a pronounced up move before a a change in trend. In addition, the corresponding daily RSI oscillator has continued to display a bearish divergence signal which suggests that upside momentum of price action has waned that reinforces the impending potential bearish impact from the “Ascending Wedge” configuration (see daily chart).

In the shorter-term, current price action is now coming down to retest the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” at 12014 (see 1 hour chart).

Based on the Elliot Wave Principal and fractal analysis, the current up move from the 111720 minor low printed on 24 February 2017 is likely the minor degree bullish impulsive wave iii of the “Ascending Wedge” configuration’s typical five wave movement (i, ii, iii, iv & v). Current price action is now likely to complete the minute (lower) degree final 5 th wave of the wave iii with potential end target at 12200/286.

wave of the wave iii with potential end target at 12200/286. The hourly Stochastic oscillator is now inching downwards and still has further room to manoeuvre to the downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level. These observations suggest that the Index may see a further dip in price action.

Key levels (1 to 3 days)

Intermediate support: 12043

Pivot (key support): 12014

Next resistance: 12200

Next support: 11900

Conclusion

The Index may see a minor pull-back towards yesterday’s low at 12043 with a maximum limit set at the 12014 short-term pivotal support (also the lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”) before it stages another potential upleg to target 12200.

However, failure to hold above 12014 is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a further slide towards the next support at 11900 (congestion area from 06 March to 09 March 2017).

