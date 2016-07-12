dax further potential push up in progress 2669602016
The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has indeed recovered as expected from last Wed, 06 July low of 9302 as per highlighted in our previous daily short-term technical outlook/strategy reports last week. For this coming week, we are maintaining our bullish bias on the Index with the intermediate “stubborn” resistance at 9780 to watch in the first instance. Please click on this link to recap our latest weekly (medium-term) technical outlook/strategies for major stock indices published yesterday.
Today’s key Germany/Eurozone economic data releases as follow:
Intermediate support: 9770/710
Pivot (key support): 9600
Resistance: 10180
Next support: 9370
Maintain bullish bias. As long as the 9600 daily short-term pivotal support holds, the Index is likely to see a further potential rally towards the 10180 resistance (ascending channel & “expanding wedge” tops).
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 9600 short-term pivotal support may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a further slide towards the ascending channel’s support at 9370 which is also the minor swing low area of 08 July 2016.
