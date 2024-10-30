DAX forecast: European stocks drop amid mixed earnings, strong data

You would have thought that on the back of a stronger showing from the Eurozone GDP that the DAX and other European indices would have been rallying today. Well, that hasn’t been quite the case as traders digested a deluge of mixed earnings while the handover from China was again not great with the markets there falling. Meanwhile, a technical breakdown means the DAX forecast has turned somewhat bearish in the near-term outlook.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 30, 2024 11:49 PM
stocks_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

 

You would have thought that on the back of a stronger showing from the Eurozone GDP that the DAX and other European indices would have been rallying today. Well, that hasn’t been quite the case as traders digested a deluge of mixed earnings while the handover from China was again not great with the markets there falling. Stronger results from Alphabet kept US index futures supported, ahead of key US data and more tech earnings today. But AMD’s weaker results meant risk appetite was overall weaker. A much stronger ADP private payrolls report (233K vs. 110K) further boosted talks of a more cautious approach from the Fed, pushing yields and the dollar higher. Meanwhile, a technical breakdown means the DAX forecast has turned somewhat bearish in the near-term outlook, with investors also wary of the impact of a potential Trump win over European and Chinese assets amid increased tariffs. 

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Mixed earnings fail to lift mood

 

In Europe, companies such as GSK, Nexans and Amundi all saw their shares drop following their results – GSK reported lower-than-expected sales for two of its main vaccines; Nexans missed its revenue forecast, and Amundi’s net inflows fell short of expectations. Shares in AML, which have been subdued after that big drop on 15th October, fell further following the AMD’s weaker results. On the flip side, Puig Brands surged with a strong revenue jump, UBS Group’s earnings beat to send its shares to a 16-year high, and Standard Chartered boosted returns to shareholders.

 

Eurozone economy surprises in Q3 but outlook remains weak

 

On the data front, the euro-area economy grew by 0.4% which was more than 0.2% expected last quarter, with Germany unexpectedly dodging recession where output expanded by 0.2%. Spain again outperformed with a growth of 0.8% with France’s growth accelerating by 0.4%. However, Italy was the weak point where output was flat.

 

However, it is likely that one-off factors such as the Olympics in Paris boosted growth in France, while Ireland added 0.1 percentage point to Eurozone’s growth. Without these factors, growth would have been not so strong.

 

In fact, recent forward-looking surveys have been far from great, suggesting that the eurozone economy remained sluggish at the start of Q4. Still, it does alleviate some concerns from the ECB who were probably discussing whether to increase the pace of the rate cuts to 50 basis point in December. But in light of today’s data, a more standard 25 bps cut should be expected. All told, today’s growth data have had minimal implications for the DAX forecast.

 

 

Technical DAX forecast: key levels to watch

 

The German DAX index has been doing quite well until recently, showing higher highs and higher lows. But the recent bullish momentum has been lost in recent days and now it is reversing a little to put the technical DAX forecast on a bearish watch.

 

DAX forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

In the last few days, the index had repeatedly bounced off its lows as it found support along a key trend line of a wedge pattern that had been in place since August. This trend line was essentially the line in the sand in the short term, and now that it has broken down, we have seen some downside follow-through.

 

If we now see a daily close below it, the selling pressure could kick in, likely pushing the DAX to at least 19,200, which is the next nearest support level. But we could see an even deeper correction now towards the 18,900-19,000 zone (blue-shaded zone), where it hit strong resistance in May and a couple of times in September before breaking out.

 

Now, keep in mind, this area has already been tested, so a break below here could signal a shift to the downside, especially with current global conditions—a weakening Chinese economy, mixed earnings from major companies, and the US presidential election—all primed to add some volatility.

 

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves; the first bearish cue to watch for is a break below this bullish trend line on the DAX on a daily closing basis.

 

In terms of resistance levels to watch, well the area between 19,400 to 19,460 is now the most important zone to watch. Having served as support, this area could turn into resistance if we get a retest from below.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Dax GER40 Indices Trade Ideas US Election Election

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      united_kingdom_03
      GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      February 13, 2025 10:21 AM
        united_kingdom_02
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 11, 2025 08:54 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.