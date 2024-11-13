DAX forecast dented by German political uncertainty, Tariff concerns

This week’s US inflation data may impact Wall Street but will likely have limited implications for European indices. But one factor that is certainly weight on sentiment on this side of the pond is political uncertainty in Germany. Against this backdrop, our DAX forecast is turning bearish in the short term, especially if the German index now breaks a key support area that it was testing at the time of writing.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 14, 2024 12:00 AM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

European indices sold off yesterday and were trading mixed this morning with indices in Spain and Italy a bit higher while those of the bigger economies lower. Chinese markets bounced back, and this helped to limit the losses. But overall sentiment remains cagey. European investors are waking up to the reality that Trump’s tariffs will impact European exports to the US. As the election dust continues to settle, European indices are feeling the impact of several factors: the threat of tariffs, the potential for a relatively tighter US monetary policy, and declining commodity prices. This week’s US inflation data may impact Wall Street but will likely have limited implications for European indices. But one factor that is certainly weight on sentiment on this side of the pond is political uncertainty in Germany. Against this backdrop, our DAX forecast is turning bearish in the short term, especially if the German index now breaks a key support area that it was testing at the time of writing.

 

 

 

Before discussing the macro factors further, let’s take a look at that area of support I mentioned in the opening paragraph and discuss its importance and implications.

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Technical DAX forecast 

 

After Tuesday’s sharp drop, the DAX broke several short term support levels to erode the bulls’ control. At the time of writing, DAX was testing a key support area between 18,905 to 19,000. This area is shaded in light blue on the daily chart, below.

 

DAX forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

The above mentioned support area was a major resistance zone back in May and a few times in September, before we finally saw a breakout. This area has now been tested from above on at least a few occasions. So far, the bulls have held their ground.

 

But with a deteriorating sentiment, the support area here could give way in the coming days, possibly as soon as today. If this happens, it will confirm our bearish view, putting the DAX forecast on a downward trajectory in the short term outlook.

 

A breakdown could see the DAX potentially head down to the 200-day moving average which sits around 18,400 currently.

 

Meanwhile if support holds and we see yet another bounce here, then the index will still have to reclaim a few broken levels to maintain its long term upward trajectory. Among other levels to watch for resistance include 19245, which marks the low from Monday’s range.

 

Sentiment dented by political uncertainty in Germany

 

Yesterday’s release of German ZEW economic sentiment was weak. Hardly surprising when you consider what is currently happening in German politics. Anyway, it came in at 7.4 compared to 13.1 in October, and well below the expected figure. Deteriorating sentiment Germany could impact the Eurozone as a whole given the importance of the nation both as the economic powerhouse of the eurozone and also a major contributor of the NATO. With the US likely to withdraw its support for Ukraine under Trump, this could put the European economies — Germany in particular — in a weak spot to continue defending Ukraine.

 

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will face a confidence vote on December 16, paving the way for an early general election in February.

 

China weakness also not helping the DAX forecast

 

The Eurozone’s already fragile economy faces potential new challenges, with US tariffs on its exports possibly reaching 10% to 20%. Additionally, US tariffs of up to 60% on Chinese goods could further strain the Eurozone in 2025. China, already grappling with a property crisis, continues to see its equity market struggle, despite several rounds of stimulus measures. Given China’s role as a major trade partner for Europe, particularly Germany, further economic weakening there would directly impact growth in the Eurozone. This week’s inflation data from China also highlights weak domestic demand, with producer prices dropping by 2.9% year-over-year. Against this backdrop, it is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain a bullish DAX forecast by investors.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Germany 40 GER40 Dax Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Germany 40 articles

germany_01
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      January 20, 2025 12:00 PM
        stocks_03
        DAX forecast: European markets edge higher but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 9, 2025 01:00 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.