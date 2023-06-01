DAX, EUR/GBP Analysis: European open – 1st June 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 1, 2023 1:36 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 24 points (0.34%) and currently trades at 7,115.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 206.75 points (0.67%) and currently trades at 31,094.63
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 153.39 points (0.84%) and currently trades at 18,387.66
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 102.94 points (0.83%) and currently trades at 12,436.37

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 23.5 points (0.32%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,469.64
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 29 points (0.69%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,247.04
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 88 points (0.56%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,752.02

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -23 points (-0.07%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 1.25 points (0.03%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -25.75 points (-0.18%)

 

20230601futuresCI

 

  • The US debt-ceiling looks set to be raised just in time to avoid a government default, following a majority vote in favour in the Republican House of representatives.
  • Tech stocks were the clear winner in May with the Nasdaq rising to a 13-month high (and the Nikkei following suit) whilst shares across Europe and Asia plunged into the4 back of the month
  • A private manufacturing PMI report for China delivered a mixed message, and remains overshadowed by the gloomier government report released yesterday
  • With bets now reduced of a Fed hike following dovish comments from Fed Vice Chair Jefferson, it could take some strong employment numbers (from jobless claims or ADP figures) or today’s ISM report to meaningfully support the US dollar
  • We’re looking for further losses on the DAX daily chart, although we want to see how prices behave after the open to see if it can produce a minor rebound within yesterday’s range
  • EUR/GBP finds itself near multi-month lows in a tight consolidation, and potentially within 1-2 trading days away from a key support level

 

US debt-ceiling bill passes the House

The US debt-ceiling looks set to be raised just in time to avoid a government default, following a majority vote in favour in the Republican House of representatives. It will now be passed over to the Democratic Senate and is likely to be plain sailing from here (famous last words). There was little to no market reaction as the bill’s success has more than likely already been priced in, leaving only downside potential for Wall Street should the Senate deliver a surprise blow to the deal this week.

 

Tech stocks outperformed weak markets in May

20230602monthlycandle

There was a clear divergence in stock markets in May with tech stocks coming out on top and leaving all else for dust. European shares posted notable bearish candles, with the DAX pulling back from its very brief all-time high and the FTSE winning the ‘best bearish candle’ award. Several of these indices closed at the low of the month on high volume, but we also need to factor in month-end flows and seasonality, as May (and June) tend to be less favourable for bullish bets on the stock market.

It's not uncommon to see at least minor retracements against strong moves, especially at the start of a new month. So whilst the trends point lower overall for European shares, we’re on guard for some fickle price action as we head into June.

 

China’s slight PMI beat failed to rekindle bullish sprits in Asia

20230601caixinPMI

China delivered some slightly better data today via Caixin’s manufacturing PMI – a private survey which runs independently to the official NBS report. The Caixin PMI expanded for the first month in three, with manufacturing output hitting an 11-month high thanks to “firmer client demand”. However, employment contracted at its fastest pace since February 2020. A win for the global fight against inflation is to see “input costs fall solidly”.

It helped Asian indices pick themselves up from yesterday’s lows yet failed to spark a material risk-on vibe for the session, as investors seem to be taking greater notice of the government’s gloomier take from yesterday; manufacturing contracted for a second month at its fastest pace in six, whilst services expanded at its slows pace in four months.  But another driver for weak sentiment has been on the back of the Hang Seng reaching a technical bear market yesterday, having fallen over 20% from its prior cycle high as investors seemingly give up on China’s recovery.

 

DAX daily chart:

20230601daxCI

The further price action develops, the more it appears that the DAX’s rally to it brief all-time high was a ‘last hurrah’, as momentum has turned swiftly lower and prices have printed a lower low and lower high on the daily chart. Furthermore, yesterday’s low attempted to break beneath the consolidation ahead of the fatal rally so we’re retaining a bearish bias over the near-term.

With that said, we’d prefer to see how prices react at today’s open. Perhaps we’ll see a minor rebound, in which case bears could seek area of weakness within yesterday’s range, with the 50-day EMA and 50-day MA on hand to provide potential resistance around 15,750. Alternatively, bears could wait for a break of yesterday’s low and seek a run for the 15,483 low near a 100% projection level. A break beneath which brings gap support into focus around 15,343.

 

EUR/GBP chart:

20230601eurgbpCI

 

Falling just over 2% in May, EUR/GBP has endured its worst month in ten. It also closed at the low of the month to really rub it in, thanks to speculation that the BOE may hike at least twice more to 5% and a slew of weaker inflation data from Europe.  It has also fallen for four consecutive days following a multi-week sideways range.

Its next major support level for bears to target (or bulls to defend) is the December low around 0.8550. Prices are forming a potential bear flag which projects a target around the December low, but if prices retrace higher first we have the daily pivot point ~0.8610 and a volume cluster ~0.8630 for bears to consider fading into.

 

 

Events and themes in focus for today (times in GMT+1)

20230601calendarBST

 

View the full economic calendar

 

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Dax Indices Forex EUR/GBP Trade Ideas European Open

Latest market news

View more
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Today 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Today 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Today 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Today 04:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA muted after Trump trade threats
Today 02:38 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dax articles

germany_01
DAX forecast: German election lifts sentiment, but gains likely capped
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:30 PM
    germany_01
    DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 17, 2025 01:03 PM
      Market trader analysing data
      DAX forecast: Ukraine optimism lifts index to extreme overbought levels
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2025 08:00 AM
        united_kingdom_03
        GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 13, 2025 10:21 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.