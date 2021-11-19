DAX eases from record highs, inflation, COVID cases rise

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
November 19, 2021 11:11 PM
17 views
Germany flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Lockdown & COVID in focus

Austria announced its fourth lockdown as COVID cases surge. The picture in Germany is also going from bad to worse.

COVID cases are rising, deaths are also picking up sharply and given the ongoing change of power in the Eurozone’s largest economy, authorities have been slow to respond.

With cases climbing and hospitals being overwhelmed in some areas, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel, along with regional leaders have decided to restrict access to the unvaccinated to restaurants, bars and events in the areas where cases are surging.

Germany reported a record 65,000 cases on Thursday. Germany has less than 70% of the population vaccinated, less than in other European countries. The outlook for the winter months is darkening.

Separately, German’s PPI data revealed that inflation at the factory gate surged 18.4%, up from 14.2% in September. The PPI is often considered a lead indicator for consumer prices given that firms will need to pass on at least some of that increase. Germany’s CPI was 4.5% in October an almost 30 year high. The PPI suggests this could still have further to rise. Even so, the ECB continue with their dovish verse.

Surging prices and COVID cases means the clouds are gathering over Germany and its economic recovery, although the weaker Euro is offering some support..

Learn more about the DAX

Where next for the DAX?

The DAX has been extending its recovery from 14812 the October 6 low, running into resistance at 16300 a new all-time high.

From reaching the all time high, the DAX is easing lower, bringing the RSI out of overbought territory.

Immediate support can be seen at 16125 the rising trendline. A move below here could see 16000 round number and August high tested. It would take a move below this level to negate the near term uptrend and expose the 50 and 100 sma at 15650.

Buyers will look for a move above 16300 to bring 16450 the rising trendline dating back to April and fresh all time highs.

DAX chart  

How to trade with City Index

Follow these easy steps to start trading with City Index today:

  1. Open a City Index account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Indices Dax

Latest market news

View more
Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
July 28, 2023 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
July 28, 2023 12:54 PM
10 top trading indicators you should know
July 28, 2023 10:54 AM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
July 28, 2023 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
July 28, 2023 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Research
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
By:
Matt Simpson
July 28, 2023 04:34 AM
    USA flag
    S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    July 26, 2023 01:06 PM
      stocks_03
      Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 25, 2023 05:03 PM
        Congress building
        S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        July 25, 2023 01:12 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.