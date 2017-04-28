dax due for a potential bullish breakout above 12390 2691762017
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since its new all-time high of 12485 printed on Tues, 25 April 2017, the Germany 30 Index (proxy […]
(Click to enlarge charts) What happened earlier/yesterday Since its new all-time high of 12485 printed on Tues, 25 April 2017, the Germany 30 Index (proxy […]
Since its new all-time high of 12485 printed on Tues, 25 April 2017, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has traded sideways.
Pivot (key support): 12390
Resistances: 12550 & 12650
Next supports: 12210 & 12090
As long as the 12390 short-term pivotal support holds, the Index may see a potential bullish breakout to target the next resistances at 12550 and 12650. However, failure to hold above 12390 may negate the preferred bullish tone to see a deeper slide towards the upper limit of the gap support at 12210.
Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro
Disclaimer
This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this email, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. All queries regarding the contents of this material are to be directed to City Index, a trading name of GAIN Capital Singapore Pte Ltd. Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit cityindex.com.sg for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.