The Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has broken below yesterday’s predefined short-term pivotal support at 10180/160 which invalidated the preferred direct rise scenario.
Yesterday’s fall in DAX was triggered by a sell-off in European banks and the U.S. dollar weakness which dragged down the USDJPY (a proxy of global risk appetite which has a close direct relationship with the key European benchmark stock index, Euro STOXX 600).
Pivot (key support): 10060/15 (excess)
Resistances: 10280 & 10380
Next support: 9800
Right above 10060/15 (excess) medium-term pivotal support for at least a potential short-term rebound to target the near-term resistances at 10280 follow by 10380.
On the other hand, failure to hold above the 10060/15 medium-term pivotal support is likely to invalidate the preferred bullish scenario for a deeper decline towards the next support at 9800 (the former minor swing high area of 04 July 2016 that has been tested several times at the swing lows of 06 May to 24 May 2016).
